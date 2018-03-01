Safety first for Mid Argyll apprentices

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Modern Apprentices Rachael MacIndeor and George Williamson have received certificates after completing training with their employer Argyll Community Housing Association.

Rachael and George, based in the housing and neighbourhood services team in the Mid Argyll office, undertook a day course on routine playground inspections in November.

They passed the course – aimed at those responsible for carrying out weekly inspections of play parks – and have received their Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) certificates.

George said: ‘I found the course really interesting and now that I have my certificate it will allow me to assist the area teams in carrying out the weekly inspections of our play parks.’

Rachael added: ‘I also enjoyed the course and I am looking forward to putting what I have learnt into practice.’

Rachael and George take part in the RoSPA course.