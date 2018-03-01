Nancy Glen fundraising continues across the region

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fundraisers across the region continued to raise thousands for the Nancy Glen campaign while the salvage operation to return the boys home to Tarbert continues.

Customers at the Co-op in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute raised £1,500 for the campaign. A coffee morning in Inveraray on Saturday February 24 also raised £972, with the Community Council donating to push the amount raised to £1,200.