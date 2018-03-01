Land released to attract new farmers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 1,000 hectares of public land is to be made available to new farmers to attract people to farming.

Forestry Enterprise Scot­land, Scottish Water, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Highland Council will all release land across Scotland this spring for around 50 new farmers.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘One of the primary barriers to attracting new entrants to farming is the availability of land. That is why I am pleased to announce public bodies will release more than 1,000 hectares of land this spring.

‘The release of land is the direct result of the work of the Farming Opportunities for New Entrants group, which I launched in December 2016.’

Fergus Ewing. no_a09FergusEwing01