Cheers and harmony greet Argyll and Bute budget

To describe it as a love-in might be stretching it a little – but the mood in the council chamber stood in stark contrast to more rancorous budget gatherings over the past decade.

Argyll and Bute councillors unanimously agreed the 2018/19 budget on February 22 with barely a question asked – never mind the personal barbs between elected members we have become increasingly used to seeing at Kilmory.

They even cheered as the council leader finished her speech.

No public toilets will close, the roads safety unit will be kept and there will be a £5.5m cash injection for roads this year. Councillors also did not accept a £725,000 cut to health and social care services and instead gave an extra £844,000 to address ‘cost pressures’.

Staff cuts to environmental health and the council’s central education team were also not implemented.

However, the majority of savings options were passed, including a three per cent rise in council tax, losing two school janitor posts, changes to school meal fees, increasing parking charges from £1 to £1.20 and introducing more parking charges in tourist destinations.

There was a boost for Mid Argyll, as councillors agreed to invest £25,000 in Mid Argyll Community Pool to support development plans.

While the council abandoned plans to close 36 of its 57 public toilets, it would ‘progress sustainable models’ by adding turnstiles and charges, franchising some as kiosks or transferring others as community assets.

In the budget, councillors unanimously agreed to bridge a ‘£5 million funding gap in 2018/19’ and build in ‘protection for vital services against funding cuts in future years’.

Council leader Aileen Morton said that investment in the council’s roads and footpaths network would more than double over the next two years from £6.6m to £14.9m, with an extra £8m added to the roads capital plan.

‘We’re making vital and significant investment in Argyll and Bute in the face of challenge. We want to see Argyll and Bute thrive,’ said Ms Morton.

Council leader Aileen Morton and depute leader Gary Mulvaney. no_a09MortonMulvaney01