BEAR makes resurfacing progress

Many people have seen a difference to the A83 over the last week, following hundreds of complaints about crumbling road surfaces.

BEAR Scotland, which manages Argyll’s trunk roads, has finished repairs along the A83 including the Rest and be Thankful, Dunoon junction, Dunderave, south of Achnagoul and Inverneill.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Our ongoing £650,000 programme of urgent surfacing repairs on the A83 is making good progress.

‘Overnight resurfacing at Strone Point is under way this week with more than 250 tonnes of road material removed since Sunday night and teams now working on laying the new materials on the A83.

‘We’re working with Transport Scotland to agree our road maintenance budget for next year so we can roll out our programme of improvements. Drainage improvements are considered as part of this normal surfacing programme and will be included within our road maintenance strategy for the next financial year.

‘Our teams are working hard to carry out resurfacing repairs as quickly and safely as possible and to minimise disruption to road users wherever they can.’

Complaints persist, however, about the state of Lochnell Street, which forms part of the A83 through Lochgilphead.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said this week: ‘We have a resurfacing scheme programmed for Lochgilphead in mid March. We will monitor the location and continually screed the area when required, until the resurfacing starts.’