Announcements for dates 25/02/18 – 03/03/18

MARRIAGES

MCCALLUM – RAMSAY

At Ingleston Country Club on Friday, February 16, 2018, Carol, only daughter of Lamont and Margaret, Kilkenzie, to Stephen, younger son of John and Moira, High Street. A lovely day was had by all, from start to finish.

DEATHS

GOODWINS – Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on February 20, 2018, Rosanne, formerly of Bellochanuty SWRI and Campbeltown, much loved partner of Liam Millar and mother of Richard. Funeral details from D Moodie, Barrhead, 0141 881 1414.

JOHNSTON – John Menzies (Ian), ship’s captain (retired), formerly of Danna, Tayvallich, passed peacefully, in his 90th year, on February 19, 2018 in Queensland, Australia surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Nanette, much loved father of Yvonne and Lorraine, proud papa of Alasdair, Iona, Esther and Danna, loving brother of Archie and Eileen, and uncle to Dawn and Finlay. Will be sadly missed.

MCSPORRAN – Margaret McSporran, née McLean, formerly of Park Square, passed away peacefully, at home, on February 26, 2018, with her son and great grandchildren by her side, wife of the late Peter Downie McSporran. Funeral will be held at Maryhill Crematorium, Glasgow, on March 6 at 2.30pm.

acknowledgements

BARR – The family of the late Mary Barr would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their sad loss. Special thanks to the staff of Campbeltown Hospital and ambulance staff for their care and attention, to the Rev Philip Wallace for a comforting service, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for funeral arrangements and to the Argyll Hotel for an excellent purvey. A retiral collection for the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital raised £970.05.

FERGUSON – The family of the late Janet Ferguson would like to thank everyone for all the kind expressions of sympathy received. They would also like to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours who have been so supportive over the last two years, especially all the carers who allowed Janet to remain happily in her own home. Thanks to the staff at Castle View Care Home and Kintyre Nursing Home for excellent care. Special thanks to the staff at Campbeltown Hospital for their care and attention. Grateful thanks to Rev Steve Fulcher for a comforting and fitting service, to David McEwan for the lovely music, to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professionalism and to Muneroy Tearoom for excellent purvey. Finally, thank you to all who attended church and graveside to pay their respects.

LAVERY – Kenneth, Stuart and Catrina would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support following the death of their mother, Catherine. We thank the staff and doctors in both Campbeltown and Glasgow hospitals for the good care they took of her. The excellent care and support from Carers Direct and Carr Gomm enabled Mum to return home for the last three months of her life. Thanks to Kenneth Blair for his professional services, to the Ardshiel Hotel for the funeral tea, to the Reverend William Crossan for delivering such an eloquent eulogy, and especially to the church organist, Katrina MacDonald, who did her “aunty” proud.

WESTCOTT – The family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy after the sad loss of John, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Many thanks to Rev Wood for a comforting service and the Ardshiel Hotel for catering. Special thanks to Jennifer, Alison and Jen, Homecarers, Southend Medical Practice and Campbeltown Hospital staff for care and support over the last few years. Thank you to T A Blair for assistance and professional service. All very much appreciated.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of Janet Nicolson MacLean, loving mum who fell asleep on February 28, 2011. Also remembering Neil, our dad, who took the hand of an angel on April 10, 1969.

Although we smile and make no fuss,

No-one misses them more than us,

And when old times we often recall,

Then we miss them most of all.

Never forgotten.

– Family at home and away.

Loving gran, seven years have passed,

Our hearts are still sore,

As time rolls on we miss you more,

A loving gran, tender and kind,

What beautiful memories you left behind.

– Stephanie, Michael, Janet, Gordon, Karl and Adam.

BURTON – For our boys, Paul Gordon Burton, died March 3, 1996 and David Campbell Burton, died April 3, 1972.

Never forgotten.

– From the Burton family, Oban and East Kilbride.

CUNNINGHAM – Christina Soudan, loving daughter of Christine and the late Neil, and a loving sister, aunt and great aunt, passed away March 7, 2015.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum and all the family.

CURTIS – Brian, August 7, 1943 – February 29, 2016.

Sadly missed.

– Mary Ann and family.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Christopher Beaton MacDonald (Chris), slept away on March 4, 2013, a devoted and loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered always.

– Eva, Christine and Christopher.

MACTAVISH – In loving memory of our father, Douglas, who died February 27, 2001.

Always in our thoughts.

– Malcolm and Ross.

MCGEACHY – In loving memory of my dear wife, Jasmine, who passed away March 2, 2013.

Sadly missed.

Loved and remembered always.

– John and family xx.

SCALLY – In loving memory of Mary T Scally, beloved mother of John and David Paterson, taken on March 3, 2016.

There’s a corner in our hearts,

You visit every day,

Which gives us the warm feeling,

That you are never far away.