Templar’s Hall sees charity cash soar yet again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The scene of one of the most remarkable fundraising efforts ever seen in Argyll once again provided the setting for continuing generosity from the people and friends of Tarbert.

The Templar Arts and Leisure Centre was filled to bursting a few weeks back for a coffee afternoon in aid of the Nancy Glen fund – raising £13,000 in just a few hours.

Last Saturday, February 24, people again made their way to the hall for a double-header. Downstairs a soup and sandwich lunch raised £600 for the fund, with delicious fare on offer, prepared by Tarbert Senior Citizens committee and helpers.

A steady stream of customers enjoyed a warming bowl of soup on a chilly winters day.

The organisers thank everyone who came along, in particular Robert Strang from Carradale for his help with soup kettles and more.

Saturday’s event also included a charity raffle upstairs, organised by Caroline Cowan. It began with the idea of pulling together a special hamper for the raffle, but soon grew thanks to the generosity of local people and organisations.

Prizes included original artworks by Helen Preston from Tarbert, cash, gardening work, car parts worth £150, hampers and many other prizes.

Combined with the proceeds of a bottle stall, the raffle raised £1,750 for the Nancy Glen fund.