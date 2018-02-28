Mid Argyll dementia admissions stopped amid staff shortage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The specialist dementia unit at Mid Argyll Hospital has been closed to new admissions.

The temporary measure was taken by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) as a result of staff shortages.

There are currently seven patients being cared for in the eight-bedded dementia specialist Knapdale ward, and the HSCP has said it has sufficient nursing staff to ensure the delivery of care for those already in the unit.

Kate MacAulay, local area manager for Mid Argyll, said: ‘We have been experiencing recruitment problems within this category of nursing staff and have therefore taken the decision to close the ward to admissions.

‘To close a ward to admissions is not something we do lightly, but the safety of our patients is the HSCP’s top priority.

‘We are currently working closely with clinical colleagues to finalise suitable alternative arrangements for any individuals who would have been assessed as requiring admission to this ward.

‘We are also going through a recruitment campaign to employ more staff and hope we will be in a position to re-open the ward in the near future.

‘The HSCP apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to patients, carers and their families.’