Inveraray kids have a great time at new club

‘I’m bored. There’s nothing to do’ will be a complaint familiar to parents and many other careworn adults reading this.

For the young people of Inveraray and district this often-heard cry is now consigned to the history books.

The first of weekly term-time activity nights at the exciting new Inveraray Youth Project was held on February 20, and there was truly something for everyone.

Two sessions were held, with younger P1 to P6 children coming along to Inveraray Parish Church hall from 6.30pm, followed by P7 to S6 youngsters from 8pm until 9pm.

The children got stuck into art and craft activities in puppet making and finger painting. There were board games, pool and football tables, jigsaws and even an XBox.

Most importantly, to keep up energy levels there was also a tuck shop.

Margaret Renton of Inveraray Youth Project said: ‘The two sessions had a really healthy attendance. We welcome any ideas from children and adults alike.

‘We look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday evenings, and it would be great to see children from the neighbouring villages too.’

To find out more, call Margaret on 01499 302320.

PICS:

Pool hustlers in the making. no_a09InvYouthProject03

The satisfaction of painting with fingers. no_a09InvYouthProject05

Hard at work making cardboard puppets – Spiderman, to be exact. no_a09InvYouthProject07

No quarter asked in this game of table football. no_a09InvYouthProject08

A wee break from all the action on the XBox. no_a09InvYouthProject10