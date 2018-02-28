Children’s author to visit Lochgilphead bookshop

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lochgilphead book shop is getting into the spirit of World Book Day as a celebrated children’s author comes to town.

The annual event celebrates books, authors, illustrators and most importantly, reading. The aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of reading.

The Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead will mark the 21st World Book Day by welcoming Argyll-based children’s author Alan Windram – creator of popular characters ‘One Button Benny’ and ‘Mac and Bob’ – for an afternoon of storytelling and music.

All children are invited on Saturday March 3 – so make sure to get youngsters of all ages along from 2pm to 3pm to meet Alan for an afternoon of fun.

Find out more about the joy of reading at the worldbookday.com website.

Alan Windram was a big hit at the shop in 2017 – now he’s coming back. 06_a10BookMac01