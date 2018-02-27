Church gets co-ordinated for parish needs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray Parish Church welcomed a large congregation to meet the newly-appointed Church of Scotland hub minister and co-ordinator for north and east Argyll.

Alison Hay, from Furnace, has taken up the post of co-ordinator and is working with Rev Dr Roderick Campbell as hub minister to ensure all the vacant churches involved are covered for services and pastoral needs.

The service, on Tuesday February 13, was attended by groups from each church, members of presbytery and was conducted by Marilyn Shedden, previous moderator of the presbytery of Argyll.

Left to right: the next presbytery clerk Stewart Shaw, Alison Hay, Marilyn Shedden, Rev Dr Roderick Campbell and Rev Catriona Hood. no_09Hubministry01