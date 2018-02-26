History-making Mid Argyll cash boost for youthful dreams

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Do you go ape over archaeology? Wild about wildlife?

If that describes you – and you happen to be under 21 years of age – then a new scheme might help to fulfil your dreams.

The Natural History and Antiquarian Society of Mid Argyll attracts people with passion, and now the society wants to share some of this through a grant of up to £250. This is available to any young person or group aged under 21 to help them to pursue a project that falls within the society’s sphere of interest.

It might be that you would love to spend time on an archaeological dig, or maybe join in an RSPB survey. Always wanted to visit the neolithic sites in Orkney?

What about voluntary work with the national park ranger service or National Trust for Scotland?

Applicants simply need to tell the society about their idea and how the bursary would help them.

Successful applicants will be asked to produce a written report of their experiences which will be published in The Kist, the society’s twice-yearly journal.

The Natural History and Antiquarian Society of Mid Argyll attracts some 160 people locally, nationally and internationally who are passionate about the natural environment and all matters archaeological or historical.

The society meets monthly throughout the winter for talks from experts in these fields and over the summer months visits are organised to a number of local landmarks.

Further details of the bursary scheme are available on the kist.scot website. Application forms can be completed online or sent to: Jim Malcolm, Courtyard Cottage, Kilmartin PA31 8UN.

The closing date for entries is March 31.

