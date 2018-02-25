Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Waiting to happen

The state of the A83 is shocking. Whatever the reasons, it is a national disgrace.

Fair enough, there is work going on to resurface the road piecemeal, but it is too little, too late. We in Argyll are clearly not being taken seriously.

But the case of a pregnant woman coming to grief in one such pothole might easily have had more serious results and if nothing else this must surely focus minds in both Transport Scotland HQ and in Holyrood.

This road is a serious accident waiting to happen.

Changes ahead

Whatever the outcome of yesterday’s budget, we are guaranteed to see changes in the quality of service provided by Argyll and Bute Council.

The local authority has been cutting costs for a decade now and we are very, very near the bone.

Difficult time

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Duncan MacDougall, Przemek Krawczyk and John Miller as they wait for the Nancy Glen to be raised.

A difficult time for everyone, eased perhaps by the huge kindness witnessed in recent weeks around Tarbert.