Petitions and politicians focus on crumbling roads

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Extensive repairs are under way through BEAR Scotland on the A83 trunk road as sections at Argyll Caravan Park, Drishaig, Dunderave, Killean and Furnace are gradually resurfaced.

But almost as quickly as they are repaired, other stretches of road are crumbling and this has led to an online petition being set up addressed to BEAR Scotland, Argyll and Bute Council, local politicians and Transport Scotland. Its title is ‘Fix the A83 road surface and pretty much every other road In Argyll and Bute’ and it has gained around 800 signatures in just a few days.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell has meanwhile suggested to Argyll and Bute councillors that they dip into council reserves to establish a fund which can start to deal with the ’emergency’ of potholed roads which are damaging vehicles.

Mr Russell said: ‘I have been pressing Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland since the new year to take forward a much increased programme of repair on the trunk roads in Argyll and Bute and I am glad to say work has now started on the A83, the A82 and the A85.

‘Transport Scotland did another inspection last week on the A83 and are insisting BEAR accelerates its work and devotes more resources to it. I will continue to monitor that situation but I hope the worst of the problems will be sorted within a few weeks.

‘Of course the bulk of the local roads are the council’s responsibility and I have received many complaints about those roads as well.

‘Local road users must report these problems to the council whenever they experience them because only when a pothole has been reported and not acted on can individuals claim compensation for damage.

‘But it would be better if the council accepted that the current situation constitutes an emergency given the severe deterioration caused by adverse weather, first of all in terms of extreme wet weather in the summer and autumn, then very cold winter conditions.

‘They could then meet that emergency by dipping into their reserves and establishing a fund to take forward urgent repairs across the area, starting with the worst affected routes like Jura but covering everywhere over the next few months.

‘The council cannot simply go on saying that its current budgets are constrained. They have reserves and the reality is that such reserves are, in part, about putting aside resources for times when special circumstances require special measures.

‘This is one of those times and accordingly I have suggested to the council that they set up a new fund, with monies from their reserves, immediately.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx Xxxxxx xxxx x x x xxxx.’