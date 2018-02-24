A fine array of Mid Argyll athletic talent

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A team from Mid Argyll Athletics Club took part in the national under-12 super team competition in Glasgow on Sunday February 11.

As reported in the February 16 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser, the club entered three girls’ teams into the competition at the Emirates Arena. The A-team of Jemma MacDonald, Eleanor Dale, Beth Johnstone and Ruby-Jo Philips finished 24th out of 52 teams taking part.

Back row, from left: Eleanor Dale, Sophie Balkeen, Ruby Dunlop, Beth Johnstone, Maisie Gilmour and Erin Naisby. Front, from left: Louise Pendreigh, Jodie Allan, Jemma MacDonald, Jorja MacDonald, Ruby-Jo Philips and Sara Bakali. no_a08Athletics01