Waiting patiently to raise the Nancy Glen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was very much a waiting game this week as teams wait to start raising the Nancy Glen fishing boat lost in Loch Fyne last month.

Research vessel Severn Sea with ROV (remote operated vehicle) aboard was on standby in Loch Fyne earlier this week awaiting the arrival of a barge from Plymouth to begin the operation.

It is believed Tarbert fishermen Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk went down with the boat and the primary purpose of the operation is to recover their remains for their families’ sakes.

A massive campaign for government support to raise the Nancy Glen culminated last week in an offer from the Scottish Government to help recover the wreck.