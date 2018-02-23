Staff and services under pressure as council sets budget

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Councillors met yesterday (February 22) to agree another Argyll and Bute Council budget aimed at slashing costs.

At the Kilmory meeting, members from across the region heard Argyll and Bute Council is facing a funding gap of between £5m and £27m over the next three years.

The ruling Argyll, Lomond and the Islands group – comprised of Conservative, LibDem and Independent councillors – went into the meeting proposing a range of cost-saving measures. These included the merging of roads and amenity services into a single team.

A paper before councillors stated that while combining the departments would ‘retain specialisms within the different disciplines, it will reduce the number of technical staff in the area teams’. Changes to staffing would save £240,000, while ‘the reduction in service delivery’ would save £790,000. Roads and winter maintenance would, however, suffer.

According to the officers’ analysis, the roads department’s reduced workforce and deteriorating roads could risk ‘increased complaints’, ‘structural failure/collapse of bridges and retaining walls’, increased disruption for traffic and ‘a detrimental effect on the economy through business connectivity and tourism’.

Other risks listed in the report include a ‘reduction in the frequency of grass cutting, litter picking and sweeping’, ‘untidy streets’ and a deterioration of the region’s 131 cemeteries.

Ahead of the budget meeting, Argyll and Bute Council leader Aileen Morton said two of her priorities were ensuring the council’s internal computer (ICT) systems were up to scratch and on capital investment on the road network.

She said: ‘The council’s capital plan has been a big focus for us as the funding allocated in 2018/19 just isn’t enough to meet our priorities, or the priorities local people have been talking to us about.

‘While we have been looking at the whole capital plan, roads and ICT are the most obvious areas for us to consider as every single service the council delivers is dependent on those two areas.

‘As for roads, the exceptionally poor condition of the main trunk roads maintained by Transport Scotland may be attracting a lot of attention at the moment, but we are well aware the council needs to do more too.

‘That is why we’ll be looking to allocate substantially more funding to these two areas as we finalise the administration’s budget proposals.

Councillor Morton added: ‘One of the administration priorities agreed by council last September was to support individual and community well-being. So that’s why we will be looking to allocate additional funding to this area, as well as rejecting the proposed £725,000 cut to social work services.’