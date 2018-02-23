Pothole forces pregnant driver to walk A83 in darkness

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A heavily pregnant woman, who was forced to walk along a main road in the dark after her car hit a pothole, says she no longer wants to drive as she fears for her unborn child.

Tarbert’s Kirsty McDougall had no mobile phone signal when she burst her tyre on the A83 and had to walk for 10 minutes to ring for help.

Kirsty, 26, was driving between Tarbert and Lochgilphead on the A83 at 8pm on Wednesday February 14 when she hit a large hole in the road.

She said: ‘The roads are disgraceful. Where my car was damaged there was no avoiding it. There was a car coming towards me so I had no option but to drive over the hole.

‘It’s only a matter of time before someone has an accident because of the roads around here.’

After realising she had burst a tyre, Kirsty, who is due to have her baby in two weeks, pulled over into a lay-by only to realise she had no phone signal.

Kirsty continued: ‘I got in a bit of a panic, knowing I was going to have to walk along the side of the road in the dark. I had a dark jacket on too, which was not ideal.

‘All I had was my torch light on my phone, and my car, which is a Mini, does not come with a spare tyre. Even if it did, I am heavily pregnant and would have struggled to change it on my own.’

Kirsty claims despite reporting the hole and what happened twice in one day to BEAR Scotland, she has received no response.

‘I feel extremely annoyed,’ she said. ‘I have a burst tyre and a cracked alloy that needs to be fixed, all at the worst possible time, as I am trying sell my car as it’s not big enough for a baby.

‘It now cannot be sold until I can get it fixed. Things could have been a lot worse, but it was a very dangerous situation for me and my baby to be in.

‘Even if you complain you don’t hear back, well I haven’t, and I complained twice to BEAR the following day.

‘I don’t want to drive any more because of this. I am too pregnant to risk something like this happening again.’

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said the company, responsible for the region’s trunk road network, is doing ‘all it can’ to improve the condition of the road.

The spokesperson said: ‘We’re sorry to hear of this road user’s experience and thank her sincerely for reporting the defect. The day this defect was reported via the online reporting system, a team was dispatched to carry out a temporary repair.

‘The online system is set up specifically to report defects and we didn’t receive any further requests relating to this report. That said, we are happy to liaise with her further.

‘We are doing all we can to carry out surface repairs on the A83 as safely and as quickly as we can. Permanent repairs are planned for four sections of the road between Tarbert and Lochgilphead at Ardrishaig, Erines, Inverneil and Lochgilphead in the coming months as part of our ongoing £650,000 urgent programme on the A83.

‘In the meantime, our teams are carrying out temporary repairs where possible. We encourage all road users to report any defects through our website or via the Transport Scotland Trunk Road Customer Care Number 08000 281414.’