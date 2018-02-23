It started with a shed – now it’s going just Fyne

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Forty years ago Cairndow landowner Johnny Noble and marine biologist Andy Lane registered their business of farming oysters in the clear waters of Loch Fyne in Argyll – selling them from a shed beside the A83.

In May this year the company will mark its 40th anniversary with a special ‘Fyne at Forty’ weekend festival, when thousands of visitors are expected.

To celebrate this global success story, Scottish band Hue and Cry – famous for hit singles such as Labour of Love and Looking for Linda – will headline an exciting lineup at the Fyne at Forty weekend event.

Pat and Greg Kane will perform an acoustic set with just piano and vocals in the Loch Fyne Oysters restaurant on Saturday May 13, when an audience of just 140 will also enjoy a magnificent seafood buffet. Tickets for this intimate concert event go on sale on Friday February 23.

Festival-goers will be given access to areas normally closed to the public, such as the oyster sheds where each oyster is graded, purified and hand-checked for freshness before being despatched to one of many customers around the world.

There will be champagne tours of nearby historic Ardkinglas House, and you can test your chef skills in our oyster shucking competition or practice your navigation with our treasure hunt amid the fantastic Loch Fyne scenery. An evening ceilidh will take place on Friday 12 May followed by a spectacular fireworks show over the loch.

For kids there will be face painting and musical activities, while grown-ups can unwind with demonstrations from top chefs as well as wine and whisky tasting. There will be great food available, and great music to enjoy in the entertainment beer marquee.

‘We are planning a showstopper of a weekend,’ said managing director Cameron Brown.

‘Loch Fyne is a global success story and we want the public to come and help us celebrate forty fantastic years.

‘We are excited about giving visitors a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes of our oyster farm, and I’m looking forward to having a bop at the ceilidh and hearing Hue and Cry’s iconic hits.

‘There will truly be something for everyone at our Fyne at Forty weekend.’

PICS:

Beautiful Loch Fyne – a big part of the company’s success. no_a08LochFyneOysters01

Scots duo Hue and Cry – Pat and Greg Kane – will headline the celebrations. no_a08LochFyneOysters02

The former farm steading at Clachan, Cairndow – now the world famous Loch Fyne Oysters restaurant. no_a08LochFyneOysters03