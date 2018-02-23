Depleted Star continue good run

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

SAFL Premier League Two

FC Argyle 3 – Lochgilphead Red Star 8

Red Star turned in an excellent performance against a physical FC Argyle side at Balloch on Saturday despite having several players missing through injury and personal commitments.

Argyle threatened early on and the visitors had Luke Kalache to thank for keeping the scores level early on. Star rallied, though, to effectively close out the match by half-time.

Neil Russell opened the scoring after a neat one-two with Kieran Moore after 17 minutes. Kieran Moore got his first of the day soon after, before adding his second and Star’s third to put the Lochgilphead side 0-3 up after 26 minutes.

The excellent 3G surface was suiting the Red Star passing game and they increased their lead before the break. Innes Meikle continued his fine form with a double, his second coming after a well-worked corner to the edge of the box, putting Star 5-0 up at the break.

To their credit, Argyle didn’t give up and when Gregor Peacock was adjudged to have fouled the striker the forwaron the scoresheet. Red Star got a penalty of their own when the Argyle defender took a swipe at Kieran Moore when there appeared little danger and the youngster dusted himself down to convert his hat trick from the spot.

A third penalty in quick succession was awarded, this time to the home side, when the ball struck the arm of Kyle Selfridge who felt hard done by. The Argyle forward scored again, reducing the deficit to 2-6.

Once again Star responded in excellent fashion as Kieran Moore broke clear. His initial effort was blocked by the excellent Argyle keeper, but Moore bundled home the rebound for his fourth of the afternoon.

The sides traded goals late on, first through the Argyle number nine, who secured his hat-trick after connecting well with a header at the back post. Star had the last word through Neil Russell. After good play down the right, Rab Docherty’s cut back was tapped in by the veteran striker to round off another impressive win for Red Star.

Red Star host Carlton YM at the Joint Campus 3G on Saturday February 24. Kick-off 2pm.