Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser flies at Lochgilphead school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Spirits were high as Lochgilphead High School pupils and staff looked forward to a well deserved February break.

But before that could happen, there was the small matter of a special non-uniform day and coffee afternoon on February 9 to raise funds for the Butterfly Trust.

The Butterfly Trust is an organisation which offers support for both individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis to deal with many of the daily and long-term struggles they may encounter. The trust is made up of volunteers who can offer mentoring and stress relief solutions, including professional massage.

Money donated to the Butterfly Trust is used to help arrange housing, as well as providing those suffering from cystic fibrosis with grants for essential household items. The trust also supports breaks or holidays which may help provide a better quality of life for the individuals.

Mouths were watering at the school during the fundraiser – organised by the secondary school’s charity committee – as a wide range of bakery was generously donated from pupils and the home economics department.

The event raised more than £1,000 – all of which will be donated to the Butterfly Trust.

PIC:

A tempting array of delicious home baking was on offer. no_a08ButterflyTrust01

Hard to resist these cakes. no_a08ButterflyTrust02