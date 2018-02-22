Tenants air their views

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tenants of Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) grilled officials at a tenants’ conference in Inveraray.

The event, on Saturday February 17, was designed to select points for discussion at the association’s strategic planning days on Tuesday February 27 and Wednesday February 28.

Delegates from all over Argyll took part in a presentation and a question and answer session on the history of ACHA and the achievements and challenges of its first 10 years. This was followed by a review of the association’s current objectives.

Your Voice, ACHA’s consultative forum, Scottish Fire and Rescue, money advice, Home Argyll and Argyll and Bute Council’s Amenity Services team also had stalls with information.

ACHA chief executive Alastair MacGregor said: ‘The geography of Argyll and this week’s awful weather can challenge events like this so I thank everyone who has participated.’



Delegates take part in the question and answer session at the conference. no_a08ACHAmeeting01