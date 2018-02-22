Tarbert charity single set for release

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A charity song produced and performed by Tarbert musicians is set for release next week.

‘TT100 – Please Bring Our Boys Back Home’ will be available on iTunes from Monday March 5.

A preview of the song is available here

The song was written and produced by Silvio Gigante and Simon Greatbatch with support from a host of local musicians including Loch Fyne Pipe Band, Beatrice Catherine, Tarbert Academy Choir and Beth Atkinson.

The song is a tribute in memory of Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk who were lost on Thursday January 18 in the Nancy Glen tragedy.

All sales from the record will go towards the families and a memorial of their choice.

Producer Silvio Gigante said: ‘We understand no amount of money can replace the lives of those lost, but hope they can see that they are not alone.

‘All sales will be going to Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, who have been amazing so far.’

There will be another chance to hear a preview of the song on Argyll FM at 12.30pm on Saturday February 24.

Beatrice Catherine recording the song at the TALC in Tarbert on Sunday February 11. 06_a08nancyglensong