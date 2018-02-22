‘Pristine’ Loch Sween reveals CO2 threat to marine life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scotland’s marine ecosystems may be more sensitive to carbon dioxide ‘flash floods’ from man-made and natural causes than previously thought.

The discovery came after a team of scientists from Heriot-Watt University and the University of Glasgow conducted a four day experiment at Loch Sween to measure the response to short-term carbon dioxide (CO2) exposure.

Until now, scientists had only tested the effect of high CO2 on individual plants and animals, meaning very little was known about how whole marine ecosystems respond to sudden influxes of CO2.

The team pumped water enriched with CO2 into chambers placed over the coralline algal ecosystem and monitored the community’s response before, during and after CO2 exposure. The experiment revealed that acute CO2 exposure led to net dissolution – in other words, calcified organisms like the coralline algae and starfish were dissolving.

Dr Heidi Burdett, a research fellow at Heriot-Watt University, said: ‘Coralline algal ecosystems can be found in all the world’s coastal oceans and are particular​ly common along the west coast of Scotland. Since coralline algae are highly calcified, we knew they would probably be quite sensitive to CO2.

‘These beds have significant ecological and economical value. In Scotland, they act as nurseries for important catches like scallops, cod and pollock.

‘We found that there was a rapid, community-level shift to net dissolution, meaning that within that community, the skeletons of calcifying organisms like star fish and coralline algae were dissolving.

‘If you think of pulses of carbon dioxide being carried on the tide to a particular site, it’s like a flash flood of CO2.

‘Our continued monitoring of the site directly after the CO2 exposure found recovery was comparably slow, which raises concern about the ability of these systems to ‘bounce back’ after repeated acute CO2 events.’

Dr Burdett and her team believe more research is necessary to understand how marine ecosystems respond to short and long-term CO2 exposure, and that it should be taken into account by policy makers.

‘If a local authority or government agency is deciding the location of a new fish farm, forestry or carbon capture site, we should be looking at what marine ecosystems are nearby, and the potential for those ecosystems to be impacted by the new activities as a whole, rather than focusing on the impact on individual organisms.’

Loch Sween is a site favoured by scientists for marine research. ‘We carry out quite a lot of research in Loch Sween,’ explained Dr Burdett.

‘Aside from the fact it is a beautiful area, as a protected area the loch hosts really diverse communities and ecosystems. It’s as pristine as you could get nowadays.’

PIC:

The coralline algal ecosystem – or maerl bed – in Loch Sween. The pink spiky balls are maerl. Also seen are black and yellow/blue brittlestars and different seaweeds. Photo: Nick Kamenos, University of Glasgow. no_a08LochSween01

The site of the experiment in Loch Sween with Dr Heidi Burdett in the water. Photo: Heidi Burdett. no_a08LochSween02