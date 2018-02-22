MacDougall’s fab four seal Dookers win

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

SAFL Premier 2

Tarbert FC 4 – Duncanrig 2

Tarbert welcomed Duncanrig to Cil Andreis for what proved to be a highly entertaining league game.

With conditions soft underfoot, the game began with some surprisingly good passing football and Tarbert took the lead within the first five minutes.

Nice play in the middle, followed by a magnificent cross from Allan Blair on the right, allowed Nikki MacDougall to slot home his first of the match.

Tarbert had started well, buoyed by their recent home win over third-placed Easthall Star, and soon made it 2-0.

The away side were struggling to get a foothold and with only 15 minutes on the clock Iain MacKinnon burst clear and fired a shot on goal. This was saved but the rebound was tucked away by MacDougall for his second.

The game changed in the next 20 minutes as Duncanrig pressed to get back into the match.

A good chance was squandered when their striker somehow missed the target from three yards. Chris Selfridge saved well from a 25-yard effort but on the half hour the away side gained their reward.

Good play down the left allowed a cross shot to fizz across the Tarbert goal. The ball re-bounded off the far post and straight into the path of the striker for a tap-in finish.

In the last five minutes of the first half, Tarbert had two chances. The first, another fine cross from Andy Guy into the box, saw MacDougall head just over the crossbar, but the second was converted.

More good play set MacKinnon away and his unselfish square pass set up MacDougall for his hat-trick. Half time 3-1.

The second half was a feisty affair with a lot of fouls and hard challenges as both teams looked for the next goal.

Tarbert restricted Duncanrig to very few chances from close range, although they had a couple of long-range efforts well saved by keeper Selfridge.

Tarbert looked dangerous on the counter-attack every time they broke forward and won a series of corners around the hour mark.

From one of the corners, the ball broke on the right side of the box and an uncertain touch from the defender allowed Blair to touch the ball away and be crudely fouled.

The referee played a good advantage though as the ball flew across the goal mouth and there was the ever present MacDougall to notch his and Tarbert’s fourth goal of the match.

Few chances fell to the away side but they pulled one back late on as a lucky ricochet fell to their striker who tapped in at the back post.

This proved no more than a consolation though as Tarbert saw the game out to win 4-2 and climb two places in the league table.

Tomorrow, Tarbert play Paisley who sit above them in the table and have only lost three times this season.

Nikki MacDougall, in action earlier this season, scored all four goals on Saturday. 25_c29carradale03_Nikki_MacDougall