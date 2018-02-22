Cairndow charity quiz tests the grey matter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Now in its 18th year, the great annual Cairndow quiz raised money for two worthwhile causes.

Cairndow Village Hall, as ever, was packed for the evening on Friday February 16, with 23 tables set up for teams of four eager quizzers.

Doing his Bamber Gascoigne was quizmaster Roddy MacDiarmid, who conducted proceedings with his usual mix of wit and efficiency. Keeping tabs on the scoring was Lochgilphead’s Karen McLarty.

Greta Cameron, Morag Keith and Renata Medonova helped May MacPherson with the tea and raffle.

The raffle was immense – featuring 134 prizes. Daunting as it seemed, the draw went smoothly, helped by Cara, Megan and Heidi who presented items to the lucky winners as well as running around collecting quiz sheets.

In the customary special raffle, competition was fierce to win a three-foot-tall panda and a brown bear standing five foot two from paw to ears. Special mention goes to Deanne Hagan from Inveraray for her efforts selling tickets for this.

After 10 gruelling rounds of 10 questions each, three teams were tied in top place with 81 points. On a cut of the cards it was Bill Nelson’s Inveraray team which retained its crown from last year.

The quiz was sponsored by Clachan Flats Windfarm Trust and raised £1,400 for Prostate Cancer UK.

An additional £200 was given to the Nancy Glen appeal, aimed at supporting the families of the two Tarbert fishermen lost last month when their fishing boat went down in Loch Fyne.

PIC:

Roddy MacDiarmid, centre, presents the Nancy Glen cheque to Tarbert couple Joe and Arlene Scott. Arlene is originally from Cairndow. no_a08CairndowQuiz01