Announcements for dates 18/02/18 – 24/02/18

BIRTHS

MACLEAN

Charles and Morven would like to announce the birth of their beautiful daughter, Siobhan Rhona Caledonia MacLean, born on December 30, 2017. Thanks to the midwives, especially Helen Fairbairn, and to our good friend, Rhona Bellamy, for all the love and support.

DEATHS

SMITH – Duncan, aged eighty years, passed away peacefully, on February 14, 2018 at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, West Sussex, following a short illness, beloved father of Carol and Tracie, brother of Mary and uncle to Malcolm and Margaret. His loss will be profoundly felt by all.

TOWNSLEY – Suddenly at home, Craighill, East Kilbride, on February 1, 2018, Brian Townsley, in his 50th year, dearly beloved son of George and the late Bridget Townsley, much loved brother of George, Marion, Maureen and the late John and Yvonne and a much loved uncle and great uncle.

WOOD – Margaret, peacefully on February 14, 2018, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Margaret, aged 94, wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Ann, mother-in-law of Hugh and a grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service at Greenock Crematorium, on Monday, February 26 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please.

acknowledgements

BRISTOW – A special thank you to the Southend carers for your professionalism, tenderness and light hearted humour, while caring for my husband, Bill.

MCALLISTER – Angus, Martin and Arran would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy after the sad loss of their father and grandfather, Gus. Many thanks to the Rev Wallace for his support and comforting service, to the Ardshiel Hotel for catering, a huge thank you to Campbeltown Hospital staff and home carers for their sensitive and professional help and attention, and to T A Blair for their efficient and caring service to us and Dad. The retiral collection raised £607.74 for Alzheimer Scotland.

IN MEMORIAMS

GALBRAITH – In loving memory of a dear mum and granny, Grace, who passed away on February 22, 2017.

Always in our thoughts.

– Love from all the family xxx.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alex (Snr), loving partner of Nan, much loved father and papa, who died February 24, 2015.

Always remembered.

Sadly missed.

– Love from all the family.

MORRANS – In loving memory of Sarah Soudan, died February 24, 1999.

Time may hide the sadness,

Like the smile that hides the tears,

But loving memories hold you dear,

Despite the passing years.

– The family.