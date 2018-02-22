All change as committee kicks out Screen Machine plans

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Safety concerns have led to councillors overturning an earlier vote to site a mobile cinema in an Inveraray car park.

Last December councillors on the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Area Committee voted to site the Screen Machine at Fisher Row.

The HGV lorry would take up to eight parking bays, which could mean £72 per day in lost parking revenue during its three to four day stay.

The proposal, by councillors Douglas Philand and Sandy Taylor, was referred for approval to last Thursday’s Budget, Policy and Resources Committee, which shot down the plans.

In a vote by 11 votes to five, committee members noted ‘the substantial safety concerns roads officers have regarding the use of Fisher Row for the Screen Machine, including encroachment onto the public road and pedestrian safety’.

The majority preferred to locate the Screen Machine either at the hard-standing area near the Winterton or at Inveraray Castle car park, following officers’ recommendations.