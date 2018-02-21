They said to line the hole road…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Contractors for BEAR Scotland were hard at work renewing white lines through Muasdale on the A83 on Tuesday.

Locals were left mystified, though, as the lines carried on through the potholes.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson explained: ‘We immediately contacted our contractor for a full explanation as to what occurred on the A83 in Muasdale once it was brought to our attention.

‘We had instructed our contractor to carry out 600m of white lining on the A83 through Campbeltown between Dalaruan Street and Aqualibrium Avenue on Tuesday. The contractor prepared their material that morning and carried out the work through Campbeltown as planned.

‘As the work did not require use of all of the material that had been prepared, the contractor located a section of road in need of refreshment and used the remainder of the material here. The material needs to be fully used up in the machine as it will solidify if left.

‘The additional lining the contractor carried out in Muasdale was not instructed by BEAR and was carried out entirely at the contractor’s own cost. There is no additional cost to the public purse. A temporary repair is also set to be completed to the pothole in Muasdale.’