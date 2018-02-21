Inveraray must push to keep branch open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The people of Inveraray have been urged to keep fighting to save their RBS branch, following the firm’s U-turn which will see the bank remain open.

Bank bosses will conduct an independent review at the end of the year analysing how much the branch is used by the community.

Author Marian Pallister, who organised a petition against the closure, said the people of Inveraray have realised the consequences the closure could have on the local community.

She said: ‘The petition was slow to start but as people realised the enormity of the consequences, the numbers rose steadily. The disastrous effects that closure could have on tourism in particular have made people add their names to the petition. This affects everyone in a wide area of Argyll.’

Marian also said that the executives who called for branch closures across rural Scotland have no idea of the consequences this could have on local communities such as Inveraray.

She continued: ‘People believe RBS have forgotten the ‘Scotland’ part of their name and that the executives making these decisions have no concept of the infrastructure in rural Scotland.

‘People are worried sick about the effect on their businesses and the economy of the area. Once tourists realise they can’t exchange currency or even get money from a cashline, they’ll head straight for Oban and every place south of Inveraray will suffer.

‘That aside, everyone who makes cash deposits knows we’ll be adding fuel charges to the costs we already face if we have to make that round trip to Oban.’

She continued the community must show support for the branch and sign the petition to encourage RBS to keep the bank open for good.

‘Now that we have a reprieve until December, we have to show we really mean business. We need more names on the petition and we need individuals and businesses to email or write to MP Brendan O’Hara, who has been very supportive, to our MSPs and to RBS’s head office.

‘Our representatives have been doing a good job but we can’t let up the pressure now.’

To sign Marian’s petition, go to: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/to-royal-bank-of-scotland-stop-rbs-closing-the-inveraray-branch.