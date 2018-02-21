Inveraray marks end of five year refurb project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) celebrated the conclusion of the scheme at the Nicoll Hall, Inveraray.

The informal event, on Thursday February 15, was attended by local residents and included an informative presentation of historic photos by Inveraray’s Ken MacTaggart, as well as information and displays on the project.

Archivists from the Written in the Landscape project also attended and showcased records relating to Inveraray.

Guests were invited to submit comments on their experiences, which will be included in a final report to Historic Environment Scotland.

The CARS scheme, which has been running since April 2013, will officially finish on Saturday March 31.

The five-year project was funded by Historic Environment Scotland and Argyll and Bute Council and saw the refurbishment of the Arkland, the Relief Land, the Chamberlain’s House and the Town House.

The project also included traditional craft skills training events for residents, building contractors, professionals and school pupils. The final training event will be an introduction to stone masonry for Lochgilphead High School students at Kilmory Castle on Tuesday February 27 and Wednesday February 28.

For more information on the training event and to submit a comment on the CARS project, email Feargal De Buiteleir on Feargal.De_Buiteleir@argyll-bute.gov.uk.

PIC:

Inveraray resident Ken MacTaggart displayed historic photos of the town and photos of the completed works at the Old Temperance Hotel and Relief Land. no_a08inveraraycars_ken