Youngsters dance the night away at fundraising disco

Mid Argyll children from pre-school to primary seven boogied on down at a fundraising disco in aid of the Anthony Nolan charity.

The evening was organised by Lochgilphead man David MacInnes, who is training to run the London Marathon to help raise money for the charity – after he donated stem cells to a dad fighting leukaemia.

The disco, on February 10 at Lochgilphead’s MAYDS centre, raised £277.15, meaning David is now only just shy of his £1,800 target after numerous fundraising events.

If you wish to donate, go to David’s Justgiving website or text DMAC63 to 70070.