New hub minister introduced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Reverend Catriona Hood was introduced to her new combined flock from Skipness, Tarbert, Lochfyne and Kilberry at Saturday’s Service of Introduction, which saw a large turnout from all congregations.

The preacher Marilyn Shedden, Moderator of the Presbytery of Argyll, received Catriona’s vow to serve and love the people. Marilyn also dedicated the Guild Banner, ‘Whose we are and whom we serve’, and Janne Leckie, the Tarbert Session Clerk, gave the scripture reading.

Lunch was provided by Tarbert Church Guild.