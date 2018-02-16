Local musicians record song for Nancy Glen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A host of Tarbert musicians and song writers have come together to produce a single dedicated to the Nancy Glen campaign.

The single, recorded at the Templar Hall in Tarbert on Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11, will be released with the title ‘#TT100 Bring Our Boys Back Home.’

Written and produced by Silvio Gigante and Simon Greatbach, the song will consist of classic pop riffs with a Scottish twist.

Performers on the track include Loch Fyne Pipe Band, Tarbert Academy choir and local singer Beatrice Catherine.

The song will also be mastered by Grammy award winner David Donaldson.

Producer Silvio Gigante said: ‘I’m so grateful to everyone that came today. It’s really great to meet some nice people who are selfless in their manner, time and words. I have really been as happy as can be doing music today.’