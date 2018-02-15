Announcements for dates 11/02/18 – 17/02/18

DEATHS

BARR – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 8, 2018, Mary Haddow Twaddle, in her 93rd year, Knockbay Farm, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Kirkland Barr, much loved mother of James, Elspeth, Andrew and Robin and a loving granny and great granny.

FERGUSON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 14, 2018, Janet Wilson Ferguson, in her 84th year, Struanbank, Southend, loving sister of Isabel, Bobby and the late Archie and a much loved aunt and great aunt. Service will be held in Southend Church, on Tuesday, February 20 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Keil Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please.

LAVERY – Peacefully at home, 1 Ciaran Court, Campbeltown, on February 9, 2018, Catherine McKay MacLean Durnin, in her 91st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Harry Lavery, much loved mum of Kenneth, Stuart and Catrina, loving granny of Hannah, Daniel, Ross, Andy, Guy and Shona and a nan to Hayden, Charlie and Ella. Service in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 11.00am, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the RNLI.

MCALLISTER – Peacefully at home, 21 Argyll Street, Campbeltown, on February 13, 2018, Angus McAllister, in his 90th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Agnes Martin, much loved father of Angus and Martin and loving granda to Arran. Service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today Friday, February 16 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

MCTAVISH – Peacefully at home, on February 12, 2018, Mary Beveridge McTavish, in her 80th year, of 12A Wilson Road, Lochgilphead and formerly of Highbank Park, Lochgilphead, beloved wife of the late David McTavish, much loved mother of Colin, Michael, Marion, Derek and Angela and adored granny and great granny. Dear sister of George and the late Agnes, and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Monday, February 26 2018 at 11.00am, followed by a service at Perth Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.

THOMSON – Peacefully at her home, with Molly the Dog by her side, Margaret Fleming Thomson, in her 96th year, of Peregrine Cottage, Ardfern and formerly of Waterside, Ayrshire, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Meg) Thomson and a dearly loved aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Craignish Parish Church, Ardfern, on Monday, February 19, 2018 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only.

Donations to Craignish Parish Church. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

WESTCOTT – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 12, 2018, John George Westcott, in his 100th year, Macharioch, Southend, dearly beloved husband of Betty Westcott, a much loved dad of John, Jackie, and Paul and a much loved grandpa and great grandpa. Funeral private.

acknowledgements

HADFIELD – Lynda and Andy Henderson and the late Paul Hadfield’s family would like to thank everyone who came to Cumlodden Church, on February 5, 2018, to remember him and to pay tribute to him in person. They also wish to thank all of those who contributed in any way to the funeral and the wake, and to the many dedicated and caring health professionals who looked after Paul over the years, and very particularly in his last weeks.

MACMILLAN – Mathew, Kathleen and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls and visits received following their recent sad loss of Ina. Special thanks to medical staff and to home care teams for their kind care and attention, which also enabled Mum to stay at home during her final days. Grateful thanks to Rev Hilda Smith for a comforting and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for efficient and caring arrangements; to the Stag Hotel for catering and to the Flowershop for lovely floral tributes. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £505 for the Nancy Glen fund.

MCISAAC – The family of the late Ann McIsaac would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent loss. Special thanks to the staff of Campbeltown Hospital for their care and attention. Thanks also to Reverend William Crossan for a comforting service, to T A Blair for their professionalism and to the Ardshiel Hotel for purvey. Finally, thank you to all who attended at the chapel of rest and graveside to pay their respects.

MENZIES – Jamie and the family of the late Joy Menzies would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls, flowers and visits received following their recent loss. Thanks to Rev David Carruthers for a comforting service, to Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for arrangements and to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of Sharon Fiona, died February 12, 1993.

Loved and remembered every day.

Miss you lots.

– Mum, Dad, sister and brothers.

CAMPBELL – Bunty, passed away February 14, 2009.

Sadly missed but not forgotten.

– Ivor, Christine, Shauna, Robert and great grandchildren.

COLVILLE – Remembering today and always, Robert, died February 14, 2013.

– Doreen, Lynsey, Duster and families.

DURANCE – In loving memory of Beryl, a dear wife, mum and gran, who passed

away on February 16, 1998.

Loved and remembered always.

– Willie, Sharon, Martin, Ian and Duncan.

MCEWING – In memory of Jim McEwing, a much loved husband and dad, who died on February 17, 2008.

In the ten years since you left us,

We hope we’ve made you proud,

With heads held high we’ve dried our tears,

And learned again to laugh out loud.

We’ve made so many new memories,

Without you by our side,

And to your grandchildren you never met,

We talk about you with pride.

But we know you’ve kept an eye on things,

“Hoot’s hepnin?” we can still hear you say,

And “Life is for the living,

Make the most of every day.”

So, as our thoughts turn to you,

Especially as we mark another year,

We hold on to those memories,

That will always keep you near.

– With love, Susan, Iona and Ross.

MCPHEE – In loving memory of Moira, died February 19, 2017.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Mum and family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and nana, Cathie, who passed away February 18, 2001.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Callum, Catriona, Roy and all the family.

SHAW – In memory of my dear mother (Chrisy), who died February 17, 2011. Always in my thoughts and remembered every day.

– John.

THOMPSON – Tommy, went to sleep February 15, 2007. A much loved husband, dad and grandad.

Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.

– Your loving wife Rene, your son Scott, your girls Senga and Maureen, and families at home and away.