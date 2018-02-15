Announcements for dates 04/02/18 – 10/02/18

ENGAGEMENT

MORRISON – MUIR

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, on December 15, 2017, of Emma, elder daughter of James and Mary Morrison, Campbeltown, to James, elder son of Moira and the late Roger Muir, Aberdeen.

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Malcolm. Peacefully, at Lochside Care Home, on Sunday, February 4, 2018, Malky, loving partner of the late Jean Campbell, much loved dad of Malcolm and father-in-law of Debbie, loving grampa of Lauren and Rachel and great grampa to Caelan. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Monday, February 19 at 1.30pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited.

FISHER – Peacefully at home, on Friday, February 2, 2018, Donald (formerly of No 4, Ford, Argyll), a loving brother, uncle and cousin, dearly loved and sadly missed. The funeral service will be held in Greenock Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 13 at 1.00pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

KELLY – Peacefully, at the Vale of Leven Hospital, Alexandria, on February 7, 2018, aged 63 years, Jean Kelly (née Jarvie), beloved wife of Malcolm and a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Please contact Co-op Funeral Services on 01389 710100 for details.

MACTAGGART – Peacefully at her home, 48 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead, on January 31, 2018, Miss Jean MacTaggart, in her 85th year, beloved daughter of the late James and Mary MacTaggart (Islay), dearly loved sister of Ann Fletcher and a much loved aunt and great aunt. A good neighbour, former work colleague and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Forever in our thoughts.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 29, 2018, Duncan McMillan, in his 96th year, formerly of Craigowan Park, Campbeltown, a much loved uncle of Hugh and Malcolm McMillan.

MELROSE – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on February 2, 2018, Maureen Menzies Melrose, née Mitchell, aged 80 years, of 1 Dunadd View, Kilmichael Glassary, retired catering supervisor at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth and Argyll and Bute Hospital, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 11.15am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MENZIES – Suddenly, at her home, 13 MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, on February 4, 2018, Joy Menzies, née MacKenzie, aged 66 years, wife of the late Kenneth Menzies, much loved mum of Jamie and the late Kenneth, granny of Calum and Kian, loving sister of Fay and Sheila and a dear aunt and great auntie. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11.00am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery.

MORRISON – Archibald, aged 87 years, in Australia, born Islay, formerly of Achnamara, died January 28, 2018, husband of Margaret (née Peat), father of Archie, James, Marion and Allan.

acknowledgements

BRISTOW – The family of the late Bill Bristow would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Our sincere thanks to doctors and staff at Southend Surgery, carers, Carr Gomm, Campbeltown Hospital and ambulance staff for their care, to Rev Steve Fulcher for a wonderful service, and to T A Blair Funeral Directors for professional handling of funeral arrangements. Thanks also to Shopper-Aide, to Muneroy Tearoom for fine purvey, to John McGeachy for piping, to the British Legion, and to all who attended church and graveside.

CAMPBELL – The family of the late Iain Cambell, Cherry Tree Cottage Furnace, would like to thank everyone for many the kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev Roderick Campbell for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional handling of all arrangements, George Hotel for excellent catering, and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside and kindly donated £259 to Cumlodden Parish Church.

MACDONALD – Malcolm and Janice, Anne, John and families of the late Ina wish to thank family and friends for kind expressions of sympathy and support received following their recent sad loss. Heartfelt thanks to Morven, Laurene, Liz and Christine for many years’ friendship, support and devoted care along with Linda and colleagues from Argyll Homecare, and special thanks to John and Isobel and all who visited Mum and kept in touch regularly. Thanks to Doctor A Strain, district nurses, Carr Gomm and Marie Curie for kind attention. Special thanks to Catriona Hood for a wonderful service at Kilcalmonell Church, Clachan, to Roddy, Fiona and staff of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for helpful and efficient arrangements, to Morna for beautiful flowers and to Argyll Bakeries for excellent purvey. Our thanks to everyone who paid their respects in church and at the graveside and to all who contributed to the collection to be shared between Clachan Church and Marie Curie.

MACTAGGART – Ann and family would like to thank Jean’s friends, neighbours, family and ex-colleagues for their cards, flowers and messages after the sad loss of Jean. Special thanks and appreciation to all the wonderful carers who looked after Jean in recent years, and to John and Isobel MacDonald for being such great neighbours and friends. Thank you to Roddy and Fiona for funeral arrangements and support, to Reverend Hilda Smith for a comforting service and to the Stag Hotel for catering. Thanks also to everyone who attended the funeral.

MCCALLUM – The family of the late Margaret McCallum (Peggy) would like to thank most sincerely everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, and for all the flowers, cards and letters received in their sad loss. All the visits Mum received during her illness and all the support received are much appreciated. Thanks to the doctors at Southend Surgery, district nurses and Macmillan nurse, Maggie Wilkinson, and to all the carers who looked after Mum during her illness. Our thanks also to Reverend Steve Fulcher for his support and comforting service, to Kenneth and Rhys at T A

Blair Funeral Directors for their professionalism and for all arrangements, to Catherine Black for playing the organ, to Lorna McKinven for the flowers, and to Frances Hill and Dunaverty Hall Committee for the purvey. Thanks to all who travelled from near and far to pay their respects at church and graveside. The sum of £1,837.01 that was raised, will be divided between Mairi Semple Fund and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

MCINTYRE – Catherine and family thank everyone who sent beautiful flowers and expressions of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks to Doctor Anderson and Doctor MacGovern and community and Marie Curie nurses, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for funeral arrangements, to Rev W Crossan and to all who paid their respects at the church and cemetery.

RONALD – The family of the late Margaret Ronald would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to all doctors and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice, district nurses, Sara and Jane, for their kind care and attention; to Janette McIvor for coming to the house and doing Mum’s hair over the years and to all friends, past and present, for their friendship and kindness. Special thanks also to Rev Ian Miller for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Commodore Hotel for excellent catering and to all who travelled a long distance to Cardross, including Donald Macintyre from Canada, to pay their last respects to Margaret. Donations to Tarbert Nursing Aid totalled £230.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACTAGGART – Jean.

Will always remember you, a true friend and wonderful neighbour,

God bless.

– Pam Christie and family.

MENZIES – Joy. A good friend, sad to say goodbye, God bless you.

– Pam Christie.

MILLS – In loving memory of Margaret Mills.

Ten years have passed and life has moved on,

We miss you so much but keep your memory going strong,

Two grandsons that you would have showered with so much love,

Please, Mum, keep on guiding us from Heaven Above.

Missed and loved every day.

– Your girls, Corrinna and Lynda xxx.

church notices