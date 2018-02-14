Tarbert Academy fundraiser for the Nancy Glen appeal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

All members of the community and friends are invited to come along and have a fun day out on Sunday March 4, from 11am -3pm, while raising funds for the Nancy Glen Appeal.

There are various activities to ensure an interest for everyone, including football on the astro turf, a bouncy castle assault course run by the army cadets, a mobile skate park provided by MAYDS, face painting, tug of war, archery and splat the teacher.

There will also be food, non-alcoholic drinks and a raffle on the day.

The events will be split between Tarbert Academy, the astro turf and the nearby playing field.

All proceeds will be donated to the Nancy Glen appeal. For more information or questions, call Tarbert Academy on 01880 8202269.