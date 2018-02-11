Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Nancy Glen has left a cloud hanging over Tarbert and Argyll, and we hope government will help the grieving families. But plenty has been said on the subject elsewhere in this edition, so we’ll leave that subject.

There was more big news for Argyll this week when RBS performed – partially – a U-turn on its plans to close branches.

Campeltown and Rothesay are still on the closure list, sadly, but Inveraray has been handed a reprieve.

This ridiculous move to close community branches is governed by investors and profit. No matter what the bank says, the needs of business and private customers in remote and rural areas has been low on its list of priorities.

We wonder just how many Inveraray customers have given the bank a Churchillian salute and moved to a competitor while the closure was on the cards.

Ironically, if the branch has lost customers this might just give RBS the excuse it needs to finally end banking in Inveraray.