Robert Nairn Trio delights in Inveraray

Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club kicked off 2018 with a large turnout to hear the Robert Nairn Trio.

Fyne Folk opened the evening with Sally Hall, Alex John MacLeod and Jake MacKay on fiddle, joined by Calum Satchel from Dunoon, who came along for a tune. Agnes Liddell was on keyboard and they played Scottish waltzes and popular pipe marches.

Colin Sutcliffe, on melodeon, gave two nice selections from south of the border and across the Irish Sea.

Robert Nairn, from Acharacle, on button box was accompanied by his brother Alan on drums and Andrew MacDonald from Inverlochy on midi accordion. They delighted the audience with a superb selection of 20 different sets.

Chairman Niall Iain MacLean thanked all the artistes for another great night.

Next week the club looks forward to the welcome return of the ever popular Hector MacFadyen Trio from Oban.

Anyone who plays the accordion or fiddle across Mid Argyll is encouraged to attend.

The Robert Nairn Trio. no_a06InvAccFidd01