Mid Argyll police files

Dangerous driving

Police are appealing for witnesses after they received reports a blue, red and white articulated lorry was being driven dangerously on the A83 near Furnace on Friday January 26.

The lorry is reported to have tailgated and cut in sharply after overtaking another vehicle at 2.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Speeding offence

A 59-year-old man was stopped for speeding on the A83 at Lochgilphead on Friday February 2. The man was issued with a £100 fixed penalty ticket and three penalty points.

Abusive behaviour and assault

On Sunday February 4 at 1.30pm, police received reports of a man,aged 37, behaving in an abusive manner and assaulting a woman in a flat in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. He was charged and has been held for court. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.