They know the costs – but will ministers help?

Colin Cameron

Sonar beams have scanned the bottom of Loch Fyne around the Nancy Glen’s resting place – meaning that the ball could soon be placed squarely in the court of government ministers.

Research vessel Severn Sea was busy at the site earlier this week acting for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch as it examines the circumstances of the sinking.

But as soon as the outcome of this investigation is known, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and his colleagues will be under pressure to make a decision on their next move.

After a few day’s delay the Severn Seas was in Tarbert on Monday, but problems with one of the remote underwater vehicles meant that a replacement had to be found in Aberdeen. The ship was over the wreck on Tuesday and Wednesday as we went to press, surveying the site.

The campaign to raise the Nancy Glen is being spearheaded by the Clyde Fishermen’s Association (CFA). Elaine Whyte, CFA executive secretary, said this week that salvage quotes prepared by the association had already been sent to the UK government.

The people of Tarbert are ready; the Clyde Fishermen’s Association is ready.

And the families of Duncan and Przemek are ready.

The government has information on which to to decide whether or not to help recover these men.

But is it ready to help?

PICs:

The Severn Sea at Tarbert Pier on Tuesday afternoon. 06_a06SevernSea02

UK Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling. no_a06ChrisGrayling01