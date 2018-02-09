Tesco Lochgilphead set for two week closure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tesco is to close its Lochgilphead store and filling station while a new floor is laid.

The Tesco Express and the Esso filling station beside the A83 trunk road will both be closed from Sunday February 11 at 4pm. The contract is expected to take around two weeks to complete.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience as we refurbish the floor in our store.

‘We look forward to serving customers again in the coming weeks when the store reopens.

‘Customers can still purchase Tesco products, as Lochgilphead is covered by Tesco.com service, however we have also spoken to other fuel retailers in the town to ensure fuel is available locally.’

The company confirmed that the store is set to re-open on Monday February 26.