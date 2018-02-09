No more delays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Comment

Three weeks since the Nancy Glen sank beneath the waves, we understand no UK government minister has officially responded.

This is no ‘ordinary’ sinking, if there is such a thing. The site where Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk are believed to lie is just about a mile from their home port, where their families live. It can be seen from parts of the village.

The UK government must act to help the families of these men – and pay for the recovery of their remains from the loch.

As Kenny MacNab said on a radio programme last weekend, if walkers were lost in the hills, or a bus was to land in the Thames, the recovery of remains would be paid for by public money.

The Argyllshire Advertiser urges UK ministers to break their silence, do the right thing and bring Duncan and Przemek home to their families.

