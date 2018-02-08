Tarbert lights way as pressure builds to ‘bring boys home’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert lit the way home for two men lost with the Nancy Glen, just as investigators prepared to examine the wreck.

The sinking of the fishing boat last month and loss of skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk, both family men, struck deep into the soul of the fishing village.

In a symbolic act on the evening of Saturday February 7, a solitary candle was lit on Tarbert’s fish quay by superintendent Matthew Ramsay of the Fishermen’s Mission.

The candle will remain lit until Duncan and Przemek are returned to their families and community.

Investigators from the UK government’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), after a short delay, got over the wreck in Loch Fyne on Monday. The MAIB findings of this investigation will go a long way to determining whether and how to raise the Nancy Glen.

There is a steely determination among Tarbert folk and the Clyde Fishermen’s Association (CFA) to bring the two lost fishermen home to their families.

A fundraising campaign led by the CFA to support the families and, if necessary, fund the recovery of Duncan and Przemek, has raised well in excess of £200,000.

Speaking on an LBC radio talk show hosted by Alex Salmond, Kenny MacNab, chairman of the CFA, urged rapid government action to recover the two men, saying: ‘We want to raise the boat as quickly as possible to bring closure for the families. There should be measures in place by government to deal with this when it happens.’

Mr MacNab added: ‘There’s no way we’re going to leave these guys lying out there.

‘I would just say to the politicians to have some compassion and help these families to gain some closure.’

Also taking part in the LBC show was Gosia Krawczyk, wife of Przemek, who said: ‘For me this is about humanity, not politics. I want all politicians to stand together for us and bring Przemek and Duncan home.

‘It’s time for the government to change to regulations. Fishermen should be promised that if a situation happens like this they will not be left on the bottom of the sea. The government should stand up and bring my husband home.’

Jurisdiction lies with the UK government, but during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood last week, Nicola Sturgeon promised the Scottish Government would do ‘everything possible’ to recover the missing men.

PICS:

Hundreds of Tarbert folk gather for the lighting of the symbolic candle. no_a06CandleLighting01

Superintendent Matthew Ramsay of the Fishermen’s Mission lights the way home. no_a06CandleLighting05