Saturday service to introduce new hub minister

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll presbytery of the Church of Scotland is seeking new ways to provide ministry across a range of vacant charges.

A special service at Tarbert Parish Church will be held on Saturday February 10 to introduce Rev Catriona Hood as the first hub minister/co-ordinator in the whole of Scotland.

Catriona will serve the vacant charges of Tarbert linked with Kilberry linked with Skipness and also Gigha and Cara linked with Kilcalmonell linked with Killean and Kilchenzie.

All are welcome at this service, which starts at 1pm, and a lunch will be provided following the service by kind invitation of Tarbert Guild.

PIC:

Tarbert Parish Church will see a special Saturday service. 06_a06TarbertParishChurch01