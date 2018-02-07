Monster crane stuck for three days at Furnace

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A monster crane stuck in a ditch on the A83 at least offered a distraction for a day or two from the crumbling condition of Argyll’s major trunk road.

The 126-tonne Liebherr 500T mobile crane became stuck in a drainage ditch beside the north (Inveraray) bound carriageway of the A83 at 2pm on Thursday February 1.

The crane became stuck after its nearside wheels caught the verge as it was going through traffic lights on the bends just outside Furnace.

After failed attempts to recover the crane on Thursday, arrangements were made to close the road and remove the vehicle from 7pm on Friday February 4.

To avoid disruption to bus timetables this was later amended to an 8pm closure, for an expected four hours. In the event, the closure was not required as the recovery was more straightforward than anticipated.

In a Facebook post Mellex Group Ltd, employed to recover the crane, said: ‘On Saturday morning we prepared the equipment and machinery required.

‘After several hours of hard work we successfully removed the crane from the ditch with no damage or issues.’

Repairs to the roadside verge and carriageway were later carried out following the operation to extract the machine.

PIC:

The operation to remove the crane went smoothly after an earlier failed attempt. no_a06Crane01crop