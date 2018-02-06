Farmers urged to complete Argyll apprentice survey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Farmers in Argyll and the Islands have just days to take part in a survey to establish whether a shared apprenticeship scheme could work in the region.

Members of the NFUS Argyll and the Islands regional board believe that farming in Argyll needs more young people to get involved and into training in their industry. They recognise, however, that it is often difficult for farmers to take on a full-time apprentice in an area like Argyll.

Having looked at different approaches to apprenticeships in other areas, such as the Cumbrian Hill Farming Succession Scheme, the board now wants to hear from crofters and farmers in Argyll and the Islands to find out how much interest there is for a shared apprenticeship scheme here.

With support from Lantra Scotland, NFUS Argyll and the Islands is asking members to complete a short survey.

John Dickson, Bute farmer and NFUS regional chairman said: ‘The survey takes less than 15 minutes. If it shows that farmers want to participate in the training of a Modern Apprentice on a shared basis, the results may be used to help source funding to pilot a shared apprenticeship scheme in the future.’

All Argyll and the Islands NFUS members have received the survey, either by mail or by an email link and John would encourage farmers and crofters to take the time to complete it.

The survey is available here.

But time is short – the closing date for the survey is Monday February 12.

PIC:

NFUS regional chairman, John Dickson. 06_a03nfusJohnDickson01