All safe after Lochgilphead school fire disrupts exams

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead school pupils were sent home after a fire broke out in the town’s joint campus.

At around 10am on Tuesday February 6, police officers and fire crews attended the school after fire broke out in the vicinity of the technical block.

Pupils and staff were evacuated while the fire was brought under control, and police later confirmed that all were safe and accounted for.

The joint primary and secondary school building was closed and pupils sent home while firefighters carried out checks at the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Operations control mobilised a total of four appliances to Lochgilphead Joint Campus, where firefighters extinguished a small fire in the boiler room.’

‘There are no casualties. Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.’

Lochgilphead police later said that the fire is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The closure came as S4 to S6 pupils were undertaking prelim exams.

One S6 pupil said: ‘It’s a bit disruptive, but hopefully we’ll be back to normal soon and get the prelims out the way.’