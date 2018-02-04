Tarbert lights the way home for Duncan and Przemek

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert came together once more to light the way home for two men lost in the sinking of the TT100 Nancy Glen.

The sinking of the fishing boat last month and loss of skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk, both family men, struck deep into the soul of this fishing village.

In the wake of the tragedy a campaign, led by the Clyde Fishermen’s Association (CFA), was started to raise the boat from her resting place 140 feet below the surface of Loch Fyne. But it’s not the boat the people of Tarbert care about, it’s Duncan and Przemek .

People are determined to bring them home to their families.

In a symbolic act on the evening of Saturday February 7, a solitary candle was lit on Tarbert’s fish quay in a symbolic act of solidarity.

The candle will remain lit until Duncan and Przemek are returned to their families and community.

In front of a crowd numbering in the hundreds, superintendent Matthew Ramsay of the Fishermen’s Mission, CFA chair Kenny MacNab and Tarbert Free Church minister Robert Macleod spoke movingly of the men and the desire to bring them home.

Robert MacLeod said: ‘We gathered tonight to do something very symbolic – to light a candle. A candle that will remain lit until that moment of the boys return becomes a reality.’