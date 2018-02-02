Dry spring, wet summer – 2017 in summary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Farmers and gardeners along with anyone working outside will remember the summer of 2017 as one to forget.

We may also recall a very dry spring, leaving vegetation tinder dry and susceptible to grass and forest fire. But how did the year stack up as a whole?

Benmore Garden, near Loch Eck in Cowal is operated by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and maintains one of the most comprehensive weather records in Argyll.

Here is a summary of statistics for 2017 meticulously kept by staff at the garden.

Temperatures

The overall average maximum daily air temperature was slightly down – particularly through April, June, July, August and November.

All other months were either around or slightly above average with the

exception of May, which was 1.3ºC above the long term average.

Highest maximum air temperature: 26.2ºC on the May 26

Lowest maximum air temperature: -0.1ºC on the January 27

Highest minimum air temperature: 14.5ºC on the June 18, July 19 and August 28

Lowest minimum air temperature: -6.8ºC on the December 11

Highest minimum temperature at grass level: 14.5ºC on the August 28

Lowest minimum temperature at grass level: -13.8ºC on the December 11

Highest temperature at 30cm soil depth: 17.4ºC on the July 19

Lowest temperature at 30cm soil depth: 4.0ºC on the January 2

Frost

The total number of air frosts was slightly above average with January and December both seeing a rise of 50 per cent whilst February was milder and 75 per cent down.

Overall occurrence of ground frost was almost exactly on the average of 114.3 days; February was relatively mild and 29 per cent down while May saw an 80 per cent increase and November was up by 31 per cent.

Air frost on 52 days

Last air frost on May 8

First air frost on October 30

Between last and first air frost: 174 days

Ground frost on 115 days

Last ground frost on May 19

First ground frost on September 16

Between last and first ground frost: 119 days

Rainfall

Taken over the year as a whole, total precipitation was slightly above average but this consisted of peaks and troughs. February, March, June, August and October were wet – particularly June which was 68 per cent wetter than average; July and September were around average; January, November and December were drier than average; April and May were very dry with only around 50 per cent of what is average for that time of year.

Total rainfall for year: 2,533.0mm (99.7 inches)

Greatest rainfall in one day: 49.8mm on February 22

0.2mm or more on 284 days

1.0mm or more on 241 days

5.0mm or more on 160 days

Measurable rain on 305 days

Average relative humidity 83.3 per cent

Other phenomena

Gales on six days

Hail on 10 days

Snow or sleet on 14 days

Thunder on three days

PIC:

This moorland fire near Kilberry in the spring came during a spell of very dry weather. no_a13OrmsaryFire02